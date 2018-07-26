Logo


Suspended License Leads To Drug Arrest

on 07/26/2018 |

On 07-23-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on Columbia Avenue. Officer Clark made contact with the driver Jason Bothe and determined that his operator license was suspended. After further investigation, Officer Clark received consent to search of the vehicle and located 3 syringes, one of them was loaded with a clear substance. Jason Bothe (age 45) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree (Drug Unspecified), Tampering With Physical Evidence. The arrest was made by Officer Jonathan Clark and assisted by Officer Tommy Corbin.

