
SUZANNE “SUZIE” HEROLD PRITCHARD

on 10/09/2017 |

 

Suzanna “Suzie” Herold Pritchard, age 71, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday morning, October 8, 2017, surrounded by her loving family at Norton Healthcare.

She was a native of Evansville, Indiana and a former resident of Horse Cave.  She was a member of the St. Edwards Catholic Church, a seamtress, homemaker, former receptionist at Hensley Law Firm, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Theodore Herold and Dollie Morrison Herold; her husband, Thomas Henry Pritchard, Jr., on January 14, 2006 and two brothers, Bob Herold and Jimmy Herold; and two sisters, Pat Herold Rodeward, & Mary Anne Richardson.

She is survived by one son, Thomas Henry Pritchard, III, and his wife, Stacy; two daughters, Bekki Jo Tressler and her husband, Wayne, and Tracy Lynne Sipe and her husband, Scott, all of Louisville; five grandchildren,  Henry Pritchard, Abigail Pritchard, Ashley Tressler, Megan Tressler, Cameron Tressler; One sister Jane Marsh of Bloomington, Indiana; two brothers, Tom Herold, Ridgeville, IN; Michael Herold and wife, Jackie, St. Petersburg, FL; nieces,  nephews, and cousins also survive and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, in the Chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2017, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to your favorite charity

