on 07/17/2018 |

Suzanne Travis Belshaw, 72, of Glasgow and formerly of California, died Tuesday July 17, 2018 at the Glenview Health and Rehab Center. Mrs. Belshaw was a homemaker. She was born in Woodward, OK the daughter of the late Jim Terrell and Carolyn Terrell Weldon.

Survivors include a daughter Casey Thomas (Keith) of Glasgow; 2 grandchildren William Travis Jones (Megan) of NC and Katherine Jones of Glasgow. and one great-grandchild, Piper Jones of North Carolina.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Robert Belshaw.

A private graveside service will be held at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a memorial contribution to the American Cancer Society C/O Nancy Richardson 110 Ashwood Lane Glasgow, KY 42141.