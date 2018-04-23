on 04/23/2018 |

Sylvia Mae Huffman Allen, age 66, of Glasgow died Sunday, April 22, 2018 at her residence.

Born October 12, 1951 in Summer Shade she was a daughter of the late Beatrice Franklin and George Huffman. She had worked as a pharmacy tech.

Survivors include one son, Jerry Huffman, Louisville; three sisters Lucille Staten, Glasgow, Emma Barlow, Edmonton and Nova Stone, Summer Shade; two brothers George L Huffman, Louisville and Marvin Lewis Huffman, Louisville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death besides her parents by two sisters Laverne Tinker and Anna Huffman and one brother Leonard Huffman.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Tyler Cemetery. The wake will be Tuesday, April 24, 2018 from 9:00-1:00, time of services.