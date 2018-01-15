on 01/15/2018 |

Sylvia Oleda Garrett, 90, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Monday, January 15th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Sylvia was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 20, 1927, a daughter of the late Virgie (Ward) and A.D. “Pete” Payne.

Sylvia was married to Bill Garrett, who precedes her in death.

Other than her parents and husband, Silvia is preceded in death by two sisters, Annie Pearl Oliver, Alta Beatrice Sherfey Waller, and a infant brother.

Sylvia is survived by a daughter, Kathy Louise Haynes, of Louisville, KY., one grandchild, Jody Cook; three great grandchildren, Dillion, Austin and Autumn Rain; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, January 19th, 2018. Visitation is Thursday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Friday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.