Sylvia Taylor, 97 of Cub Run passed away Friday, March 24 at her son’s home. She was born in Metcalfe county on September 7, 1919 to the late Luther & Dora Meredith Gibbons. She was a member of the

Cherry Springs Baptist Church. Ms. Taylor loved to sew and quilt.

She is survived by:

Two sons-Houston Taylor & wife Ora Mae of Cub Run

Don Taylor & wife Mary Rose of Cub Run

Son-in-law-Elvis Stewart of Munfordville

Grandchildren-Marcia Dasilva & hus. John of Florida, Keith Taylor & wife Susan of Cub Run,

Laconda Stasel & hus. Calvin of Priceville & Michelle Martin & hus. Billy Joe of Park City

10 great-grandchildren

One sister Bessie Crenshaw of Park City

She was preceded in death by her husbands Howard Taylor & Wilson Taylor, by one daughter June Stewart and by three brothers Joe & Elmer Gibbons & Rosevelt Meredith

Funeral services for Sylvia Taylor will be 11am Monday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. J.C. Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in the Cherry Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Cherry Springs Cemetery Fund.