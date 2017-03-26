Sylvia Taylor, 97 of Cub Run passed away Friday, March 24 at her son’s home. She was born in Metcalfe county on September 7, 1919 to the late Luther & Dora Meredith Gibbons. She was a member of the
Cherry Springs Baptist Church. Ms. Taylor loved to sew and quilt.
She is survived by:
Two sons-Houston Taylor & wife Ora Mae of Cub Run
Don Taylor & wife Mary Rose of Cub Run
Son-in-law-Elvis Stewart of Munfordville
Grandchildren-Marcia Dasilva & hus. John of Florida, Keith Taylor & wife Susan of Cub Run,
Laconda Stasel & hus. Calvin of Priceville & Michelle Martin & hus. Billy Joe of Park City
10 great-grandchildren
One sister Bessie Crenshaw of Park City
She was preceded in death by her husbands Howard Taylor & Wilson Taylor, by one daughter June Stewart and by three brothers Joe & Elmer Gibbons & Rosevelt Meredith
Funeral services for Sylvia Taylor will be 11am Monday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. J.C. Ramsey officiating. Burial will be in the Cherry Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-8pm and after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Cherry Springs Cemetery Fund.