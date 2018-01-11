SYNTHETIC DRUGS AND FIREARM ARREST FOR TOW GLASGOW CITIZENS

On 10/26/2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a drug complaint on Clayburn Street. Upon further investigation, Officers executed a search warrant and located a stolen handgun, along with a synthetic drug (Spice) that were inside of the home.
Jessica Eubank of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Of Synthetic Drugs-1st Offense, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).
Dwayne Smith of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Of Synthetic Drugs-1st Offense, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).
The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks, assisted by Sgt. Jabin McGuire and Dept. Of Social Services.
