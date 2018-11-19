T.J. SAMSON EXPLOYEES DELIVER MUCH NEED GIFTS THIS SEASON

on 11/19/2018 |

The employees of TJ Regional Health have started the season of giving early. Over the past week, the various departments at TJ Samson have been collecting food items, assembling packages to deliver to such entities as food pantries, local churches, boys and girls club ,Brawa and many others. CEO at TJ, Neil Thornbury says its been a positive experience throughout the hospital and community:

Various departments delivered throughout the community:

*Marketing, Human Resources and Education filled a Blessing Box at Habitat Restore.

*Respiratory delivered items to Highland and North Jackson Elementaries

*Accounting took items to the Boys and Girls Club.

*Clinical Information and Case Management took items to the Glasgow Fire Dept.

*The I.T. Team delivered to Community Relief

*The Med Staff, Recruitment, Compliance, Legal and Hospitalist departments worked together to provide items for Crossroads Life Center.

*Practice Management arranged for family dinners for 25 families in the hospital’s

service area.

*The Urgent Care Clinic delivered items to BRAWA.

Barren Metcalfe EMS and Haywood Fire Department were also recipients of food baskets.