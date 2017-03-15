Tabitha Lee Neighbors 33 of Bowling Green died Sunday, March 12, 2017

The Logan County native was the wife of the late Joseph “Joey” Neighbors. She was a member of Meadowland Baptist Church and employed by Magna.

Her survivors include her daughters, Haileigh, Emilee, Olivia, Adebella; her parents Nancy and Timothy Miller and Donald Brady, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 3:00-8:00 p.m. Friday and 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.