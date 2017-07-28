Home
News
Local News
Schools
Sports
Obituaries
Swap & Shop
Browse Categories
Place Ad
Edit Ad
Swap & Shop – Beta
Video
More
ARCHIVES
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Community Calendar
Church Calendar
Closings and Cancellations
Daily Winners on WCLU
Church Announcements
Contact
Shows
Submit Here
Navigation
Home
News
Local News
Schools
Sports
Obituaries
Swap & Shop
Browse Categories
Place Ad
Edit Ad
Swap & Shop – Beta
Video
More
ARCHIVES
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Community Calendar
Church Calendar
Closings and Cancellations
Daily Winners on WCLU
Church Announcements
Contact
Shows
Submit Here
TAKIN’ IT BACK A HUNDRED A YEARS
on 07/28/2017
|
Joseph A. Wade bringing you the archives on Friday, July 28.
Henry & Angela
Share this story:
tweet
Recent Posts
JOANN MAY
07/28/2017 -
0 Comment
GIUSEPPE SILVIA
07/28/2017 -
0 Comment
LINDA FAYE DUVALL
07/28/2017 -
0 Comment
Comments are closed.
Henry Acres
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
Request a Person of the Day
Weather Forecast
Currently
85°
Mostly Cloudy
Friday
07/28
20%
High 85°
/
Low 63°
Overcast
Saturday
07/29
10%
High 82°
/
Low 57°
Clear
Sunday
07/30
10%
High 83°
/
Low 58°
Clear
News
Contact
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.
Person of the Day Request
Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
Name of Person Being Requested
*
Date Requested for Person of the Day
*
Reason for nomination?
*
Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
Photograph
If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
Your Name:
In case we need more information.
Your Phone #
So that we may contact you.