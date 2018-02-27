Logo


TALMADGE “TAB” ELTON RUSH

on 02/27/2018

Talmadge (Tab) Elton Rush, age 83, of Glasgow, formerly of Summer Shade, passed away Monday, February 26, 2018 at NHC Healthcare. Born November 17, 1934, in Summer Shade, he was a son of the late Ralph Kenton and Maymie Brooks Rush and the husband of Ella Taylor Rush, who survives. He was a Master Sergeant in the Air Force for 23 years. He was a member of the Beaumont Methodist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include one son Mark (Penny) Rush, Summer Shade; three sisters, Sue Romines, Louisville, Lena Margaret Dickerson, Glasgow, and Mary (Jerry) Stephens, Naples, FL; two brothers Byron (Buddy) [Suzanne] Rush, Louisville and Ancel (Butch) [Jolene] Rush, Bowling Green, KY; one grandchild Cody Rush; and one sister in law Marine Rush.

He was preceded in death besides his parents by one brother Charles Rush.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Meryl Young officiating. Burial will follow in the Rush Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 28 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:oo p.m. and on Thursday, March 1, 2018 after 7:00 a.m. until time of services.
Memorials may be made to the Rush Cemetery and left at the funeral home.

