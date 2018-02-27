on 02/27/2018 |

Talmadge (Tab) Elton Rush, age 83, of Glasgow, formerly of Summer Shade, passed away Monday, February 26, 2018 at NHC Healthcare. Born November 17, 1934, in Summer Shade, he was a son of the late Ralph Kenton and Maymie Brooks Rush and the husband of Ella Taylor Rush, who survives. He was a Master Sergeant in the Air Force for 23 years. He was a member of the Beaumont Methodist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include one son Mark (Penny) Rush, Summer Shade; three sisters, Sue Romines, Louisville, Lena Margaret Dickerson, Glasgow, and Mary (Jerry) Stephens, Naples, FL; two brothers Byron (Buddy) [Suzanne] Rush, Louisville and Ancel (Butch) [Jolene] Rush, Bowling Green, KY; one grandchild Cody Rush; and one sister in law Marine Rush.

He was preceded in death besides his parents by one brother Charles Rush.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 1, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Meryl Young officiating. Burial will follow in the Rush Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 28 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:oo p.m. and on Thursday, March 1, 2018 after 7:00 a.m. until time of services.

Memorials may be made to the Rush Cemetery and left at the funeral home.