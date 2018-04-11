Logo


Tammy Coulter

on 11/04/2018 |

Tammy Coulter age 54 of Munfordville passed away 11:09am Friday, Nov. 2 at Norton’s Women and Children’s Hospital in Louisville.  Tammy was a care taker for the elderly and a member of the Bonnieville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father Bobby Collins and a brother Mark Collins.

She is survived by her husband Randy

Mother-Wanda Smith Collins of Munfordville

One son-Westley Meredith of Louisville

Two daughters-Amanda Griffiths of Sherwood, Arkansas

Hannah Coulter of Upton

One step-son-Zachary Coulter of Bowling Green

One step-daughter-Ashlea Coulter of Bowling Green

Six grandchildren-Haylie, Nolan & Reese Griffiths, Jacob Coulter, Zianna & Zayla Meeks

Two brothers-Steve Collins of Columbus, IN

Michael Collins of Munfordville

Funeral services for Tammy Coulter will be 1pm Monday, Nov. 5 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Murphy, Jr. officiating.  Burial will be in the Smith Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday from 4-8pm and will continue after 8am Monday at the Sego Funeral Home.  The family request that memorial donations be given to assist with medical and funeral expenses.

