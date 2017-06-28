TAMMY DENISE GIBSON BALLARD (UPDATED)

Tammy Denise Gibson Ballard, age 50, of Edmonton, died Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at University of Louisville Hospital.

Born June 19, 1967 in Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late Rance Ford Ballard Jr and Dena Sue Hurt Ballard, Summer Shade, who survives.

She was a housewife and a Christian.

Survivors, in addition to her mother, include two daughters, Deanna (Christopher) Riley Waid, Beauford, South Carolina and Alexandria Riley, Edmonton; one son, Brian (Nikki) Ballard, Edmonton; one brother, Tim (Sonya) Ballard, Beaumont; four grandchildren, Shane Austin, Zaven Ballard, Xaria Ballard, and Mahaley Ballard; and two nephews, Dakota and Montana Ballard.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 30, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Terry Thrasher officiating. Burial will follow in Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday, June 29, 2017 3:00-8:00 p.m. and on Friday, June 30, 2017 after 7:00 a.m. until time of services at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral fund.