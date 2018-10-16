Logo


TAMMY LYNN CARROLL

on 10/16/2018

Tammy Lynn Carroll, 59, of Bee Spring passed away at 4:30 PM Oct. 15, 2018 at UK Medical Center in Lexington.

The Edmonson County native was a Homemaker and a member of Hubsfiield Holiness Church. She was a daughter of the late Sherman Carroll and Lona Carroll of Brownsville, who survives. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Lola Mae Downs and Shirley Davis; a brother, Wendell Carroll; and a granddaughter, Emily Duvall.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Friday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hubsfield Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Thursday and after 9 AM Friday.

Also surviving are her husband, Sherman Peger; two sons, Jason Duvall of Franklin and Tyler Carroll (Katie) of Chalybeate; a granddaughter, April Duvall; and several nieces and nephews.

