TAMMY LYNN GREER HALCOMB

on 05/28/2018 |

Tammy Lynn Greer Halcomb, 48 of Bowling Green died Friday, May 25, 2018 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a real estate agent.

Her survivors include her two sons, Joey Greer and Seth Edward Allen Bradshaw; her daughter, KatLynn Greer; three grandchildren, Kimo, Milo and Gus; her mother, Evelyn Diane Fox (Art Wilkinson) and her father Clarence Edward “Eddie” Greer; one sister, DeAnna “Dee” Fortune (Scott); three nieces, Oriana, Anastasia, Katana; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with cremation to follow the service. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

