on 03/12/2018 |

Tammy Michelle Henry, 46 of Bowling Green died Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Medical Center. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Carl Shoopman and Sharon Smith Belcher who survives. She was a housewife.

Her survivors include her husband Simion Henry; a daughter, Heather Kindred (Nick); two sons, Derrick Wheeler and Tyler Wheeler; three grandchildren, Chandler, Brynlee, Ana; her mother, Sharon Belcher (Jimmy), four brothers, Kevin Shoopman (Tracy), Frank Belcher, Chris Belcher, Jamie Belcher (Donna); one nephew; several aunts, uncles and cousins with a special cousin Timmy Smith who was like a brother

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with cremation to follow. Visitation 3:00 -8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.