Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TAMMY SUE TOMS GLASS

on 07/21/2018 |

Tammy Sue Toms Glass, 55, of Glasgow, died Saturday, July 21, 2018 at NHC Healthcare.  Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Geneva Mae Tabor Toms.  Tammy was a store manager for Jr. Food Stores and was a member of Glasgow Faith Church.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Glass, Jr. (Megan) of Glasgow; daughter Michelle Carver (Jeremy) of Glasgow; grandchildren Kailey, Brantley and Brenlyn Glass and Gage Carver; her special great nephew and niece Hunter Uptegraft and Kira Lewis; 3 brothers Dennis Toms and Billy Joe Toms (Trish) of Glasgow and David Toms (Jo) of Bowling Green; 2 sisters Becky Peden Charles of Glasgow and Cindy Halstead (Herb) of Bowling Green; a brother-in-law Terry Nunn of Smiths Grove and several nieces and nephews.  She was also preceded in death by a sister Sally Toms Nunn; mother-in-law Maxine Glass and two sisters-in-law Debbie Toms and Shirley Spears.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 24th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday from 2pm until 8pm and Tuesdaymorning until services.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TAMMY SUE TOMS GLASS”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

SYDNEY ROBERTSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
82°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 07/21 20%
High 85° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Sunday 07/22 90%
High 75° / Low 65°
Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/23 20%
High 80° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.