on 07/21/2018 |

Tammy Sue Toms Glass, 55, of Glasgow, died Saturday, July 21, 2018 at NHC Healthcare. Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Geneva Mae Tabor Toms. Tammy was a store manager for Jr. Food Stores and was a member of Glasgow Faith Church.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth Glass, Jr. (Megan) of Glasgow; daughter Michelle Carver (Jeremy) of Glasgow; grandchildren Kailey, Brantley and Brenlyn Glass and Gage Carver; her special great nephew and niece Hunter Uptegraft and Kira Lewis; 3 brothers Dennis Toms and Billy Joe Toms (Trish) of Glasgow and David Toms (Jo) of Bowling Green; 2 sisters Becky Peden Charles of Glasgow and Cindy Halstead (Herb) of Bowling Green; a brother-in-law Terry Nunn of Smiths Grove and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a sister Sally Toms Nunn; mother-in-law Maxine Glass and two sisters-in-law Debbie Toms and Shirley Spears.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 24th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2pm until 8pm and Tuesdaymorning until services.