TASK FORCE INVESTIGATION LEADS TO METH ARREST CAUGHT IN THE ACT

on 09/28/2018 |

The Bowling Green – Warren County Drug Task Force in a joint operation with the Kentucky State Police West Interdiction Team have arrested:

Christopher Lee Pearson of 130D Westwood Circle, Bowling Green, KY, Age 37
David E. Manley of 1149 College Street, Bowling Green, KY Age 43

Charged with:

1. Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Class C Felony (Meth)
2. Tampering with Physical Evidence, Class D Felony

Following an investigation of drug trafficking both accused were observed in a drug transaction at a hotel parking lot on Cumberland Trace Road in the limits of Bowling Green.

When Christopher Pearson was taken into custody detectives found 16 grams of crystal methamphetamine in his possession along with numerous digital scales and $950 in cash.

David Manley was simultaneously taken into custody in the hotel parking lot. Following a Kentucky State Police K-9 search of his vehicle 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine was located along with $250 in cash.

The arrests and seizures occurred at 11:23 AM, Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in the 200 block of Cumberland Trace Road

Both accused were arrested without incident and lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail.

