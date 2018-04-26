TAVONNE ELAINE ELMORE

on 04/26/2018 |

TaVonna Elaine Elmore, 55, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at her home. She was born in Glasgow, the daughter of Clifton Elmore and Charlotte Jones Elmore of Glasgow who survive. TaVonna had been an employee of McPeak Vision Center before becoming ill.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by 2 children, Jordan Saltsman and wife Amanda of Bonnieville, KY and Kimberly Brown Dobbs of Glasgow; sister LaDonna Claywell and husband Sam of Elizabethtown; 4 grandchildren Kylar Dobbs, Adam, Jashlee and Axel Saltsman. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins and her dog and side kick, Rusty.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, April 28th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2pm Friday.