TAX CREDIT SAVES KY EMPLOYERS OVER $205 MILLION IN FEDERAL TAXES LAST YEAR

on 09/11/2017 |

The Kentucky Career Center (KCC) issued over 53,000 Workforce Opportunity Tax Credits (WOTC) to Kentucky employers during fiscal year (FY) 2017, up 30% from last year, saving the state’s employers more than $205 million in federal taxes.

WOTC benefits employers who hire people classified in select target groups who have consistently faced significant barriers to employment while entering or re-entering the workforce. Tax credit incentives range from $1,200 – $9,600 and are used to reduce the federal tax liability of private, for-profit employers.

For employers to receive a tax credit, they must hire an individual who meets the criteria of at least one of the target groups. The target groups include:
• unemployed veterans and veterans with disabilities;
recipients of certain types of public assistance such as and Food Stamps;
• ex-felons
• residents of an Empowerment Zone, Renewal Community or Rural Renewal County;
• vocational rehabilitation referrals;
• long-term unemployment insurance recipients;
• eligible summer youth employees; and
• qualified recipients of supplemental security income (SSI).

The success is partially credited to the new automated application processes.

The Kentucky Tax Credit Unit may be reached at 502-782-3465 or at wotc@ky.gov.
To access KCC services, go to kcc.ky.gov. Follow KCC on Twitter @KYCareerCenter or on Facebook at facebook.com/KYCareerCenter.

