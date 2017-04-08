Logo


TAX DAY DELAYED TO APRIL 18TH

on 04/08/2017 |
Featured Local News News Top Stories

For taxpayers who have not filed their 2016 individual income taxes, there is a little more time to file this year.

The filing deadline to submit 2016 tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2017, rather than the traditional April 15 date. This year, April 15 falls on a Saturday, which would usually move the filing deadline to the following Monday, April 17. However, Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in the District of Columbia, is on that Monday and pushes this year’s filing deadline to Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Another holiday is just around the corner, Easter.

