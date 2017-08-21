Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TAYLOR BROOKE HAYES

on 08/21/2017 |

Taylor Brooke Hayes 13 of Glasgow, died Saturday August 19, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Lebanon, KY the daughter of Matthew Hayes and the late Andrea Caldwell. Taylor was an 8th grade student at Barren County Middle School and member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Allen County.

Survivor include her father Matthew Hayes (Emily) of Glasgow; 4 sisters Carrie Decker (Nick) of Leitchfield, KY, Katie Scott (Michael) of Campbellsville, KY, Savannah Scott of Glasgow and Angela Pulliam of Glasgow; 1 brother William Hafley (Tara) of Texas; maternal grandparents Roger Zykan of IN. and Nancy Allen of Alton, KY; paternal grandparents Lisa & Gary Bradshaw of Russell Springs and Bobby & Niki Hayes of Campbellsville; aunt and uncle Ashley Spencer (Jermaine) of Georgia. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her great grandmother Regina Wray.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday August 23, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TAYLOR BROOKE HAYES”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Gina Houchens
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
3:18 AM CDT on August 21, 2017
Expires:
5:15 PM CDT on August 21, 2017
Clear
Currently
88°
Clear
Clear
Monday 08/21 0%
High 90° / Low 71°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 08/22 80%
High 89° / Low 69°
Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 08/23 20%
High 81° / Low 58°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.