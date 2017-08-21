on 08/21/2017 |

Taylor Brooke Hayes 13 of Glasgow, died Saturday August 19, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Lebanon, KY the daughter of Matthew Hayes and the late Andrea Caldwell. Taylor was an 8th grade student at Barren County Middle School and member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Allen County.

Survivor include her father Matthew Hayes (Emily) of Glasgow; 4 sisters Carrie Decker (Nick) of Leitchfield, KY, Katie Scott (Michael) of Campbellsville, KY, Savannah Scott of Glasgow and Angela Pulliam of Glasgow; 1 brother William Hafley (Tara) of Texas; maternal grandparents Roger Zykan of IN. and Nancy Allen of Alton, KY; paternal grandparents Lisa & Gary Bradshaw of Russell Springs and Bobby & Niki Hayes of Campbellsville; aunt and uncle Ashley Spencer (Jermaine) of Georgia. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her great grandmother Regina Wray.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday August 23, 2017 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Tuesday at the funeral home.