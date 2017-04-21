TAYLOR GOLDSMITH, FORMER LADY SCOTTIE SOCCER PLAYER, SIGNED WITH MIDWAY UNIVERSITY

Congratulations to former Lady Scottie Soccer team member Taylor Goldsmith. She signed Wednesday to play soccer at the collegiate level at Midway University. Taylor was a goal keeper for the Lady Scotties. Midway’s head Coach Sherrill Smith says he’s known about Taylor’s potential for sometime:



Taylor is attracted to Midway for several reasons:



And Scottie Soccer Coach Ken Mahung says Taylor’s skills are a nice fit for Midway.



Congratulations to Taylor Goldsmith on extending her soccer career into the Collegiate Ranks.