TEEN MISSING

on 02/15/2019 |



The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, along with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child.

Zachariah Cunningham, 17, went missing on Dec. 26, 2018. He was last seen in Glasgow, Ky.

Cunningham is 6 feet tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. He left with no belongings and has not been in contact with anyone.

If anyone has seen Cunningham or has information on his whereabouts, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-651-2771.