Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TEEN MISSING

on 02/15/2019 |


The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, along with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child.

Zachariah Cunningham, 17, went missing on Dec. 26, 2018. He was last seen in Glasgow, Ky.

Cunningham is 6 feet tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair. He left with no belongings and has not been in contact with anyone.

If anyone has seen Cunningham or has information on his whereabouts, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-651-2771.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TEEN MISSING”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Kristie Poynter

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
2:48 AM CST on February 15, 2019
Expires:
6:00 AM CST on February 16, 2019
Overcast
Currently
50°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Friday 02/15 90%
High 49° / Low 29°
Chance of Rain
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 02/16 10%
High 45° / Low 34°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Sunday 02/17 70%
High 53° / Low 35°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.