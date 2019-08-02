on 02/08/2019 |

Temmie Lee Key, 67, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away February 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 5, 1951 in Cumberland County, Kentucky to James and Maxie Key; one of three sons. He was a 1970 graduate of Cumberland County High School. He moved to Indianapolis with his childhood best friend, Jimmy. The duo remained friends for nearly 60 years and are “two peas in a pod” according to family.

Temmie worked as a factory worker at Stokley-Van Camp until the business closed. He was then a self-employed landlord, owning and renting out properties to the Indianapolis community; a job he was still very much active in until his health failed. He was a simple man, who loved working with his hands. He enjoyed fixing up houses, though it is believed he mostly just loved the tools; his son, Lonnie, believes that the “Tim-Key” Rule is why Craftsman Tools won’t allow trade-ins any longer. He also enjoyed spending time with family, especially his three grandsons, whom he cherished deeply.

Temmie is preceded in death by his parents, James and Maxie Key; brother, Dewayne Key. Surviving to cherish his memory are son, Lonnie (Kelly) Key; brother; Donal Key; grandchildren; McKinley, Brady, and Wyatt; best friend of over 60 years, Jimmy; as well as a host of extended family members and friends. Funeral services were conducted Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township in Indianapolis, Indiana.

A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Murley Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. There will be no visitation at the Funeral Home. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of local arrangements.