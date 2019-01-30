Logo


Temple Dickinson, 62, Glasgow, passed away suddenly Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.    Arrangements are pending but will be announced later by the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

