TEMPLE HILL VFD GETS GRANT FOR ‘TURN OUT GEAR”

Congressman Brett Guthrie announced, yesterday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program is awarding a $38,667 grant to the Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Barren County.

The AFG program awards grants directly to fire departments, emergency medical services organizations, and state fire training academies. The grant to the Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department will allow them to purchase Personal Protective Equipment for firefighters.



“The Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department does excellent work in Barren County,” said Guthrie. “This grant will help them purchase Personal Protective Equipment, commonly referred to as ‘turn out gear,’ that will protect the crew while they are fighting fires. This will be an excellent investment for the Barren County community and will save lives. I am proud that the AFG program chose the Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department for this competitive grant.”