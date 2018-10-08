Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TEMPLE HILL VFD GETS GRANT FOR ‘TURN OUT GEAR”

on 08/10/2018 |

Congressman Brett Guthrie announced, yesterday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program is awarding a $38,667 grant to the Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Barren County.

The AFG program awards grants directly to fire departments, emergency medical services organizations, and state fire training academies. The grant to the Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department will allow them to purchase Personal Protective Equipment for firefighters.

“The Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department does excellent work in Barren County,” said Guthrie. “This grant will help them purchase Personal Protective Equipment, commonly referred to as ‘turn out gear,’ that will protect the crew while they are fighting fires. This will be an excellent investment for the Barren County community and will save lives. I am proud that the AFG program chose the Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department for this competitive grant.”

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TEMPLE HILL VFD GETS GRANT FOR ‘TURN OUT GEAR””

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

ASHANTI GORE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 08/10 20%
High 80° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 08/11 40%
High 85° / Low 65°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 08/12 10%
High 86° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.