TENNIS RESULTS FROM THE WEEKEND

on 03/26/2018 |

THE GLASGOW SCOTTIE BOYS AND GIRLS TENNIS TEAMS PLAYED GREAT AGAINST MONROE COUNTY IN THEIR LAST MATCH. THE BOYS TEAM WON ALL 5 COURTS AND WERE CLICKING ON ALL CYLINDERS. NICK MOROSA WON COURT 1 SINGLES 6-0, 6-0; KENYU GOTO WON COURT 2 SINGLES 6-1, 6-0; AND SETH MEDFORD WON COURT 3 SINGLES 8-5; LUKE HARDIN WON AN EXHIBITION MATCH 8-0. IN DOUBLES ACTION, HEWETT AND CREIGHTON LESSENBERRY WON COURT 1 DOUBLES 6-0, 6-2; AND LUKE HARDIN AND SETH MEDFORD WON COURT 2 DOUBLES 6-1, 6-2. THE SCOTTIE BOYS HAVE ONLY 6 PLAYERS THIS YEAR BUT THEY ARE ALL COMPETITIVE PLAYERS. THE BOY’S TEAM IS LED BY SOPHOMORE NICK MOROSA, THERE ARE 5 8TH GRADERS, KENYU GOTO, CREIGHTON LESSENBERRY, HEWETT LESSENBERRY, LUKE HARDIN, AND SETH MEDFORD. THIS YEARS SCOTTIE BOYS ARE MUCH IMPROVED OVER LAST SEASON AND EVERYONE IS BECOMING STRONGER WITH EACH MATCH PLAYED.

THE GIRLS DOMINATED ALSO, WINNING 5 OF 6 COURTS PLAYED. BROOKLYN BROWN WON COURT 1 SINGLES 8-0; KELSEY BYRD WON COURT 2 SINGLES 8-4; ELEANOR WOODIE LOST COURT 3 SINGLES 0-8. IN DOUBLES, EMILY BENNINGFIELD AND JAEDEN STEPHENS WON COURT 1 8-1; ELLY MYERS AND SAMANTHA STONE WON COURT 2 8-1; & CANZADA HARBISON AND CARSEN INMAN WON COURT 3 8-0. BRYNNA ADWELL, MADDIE HATTON, AND SAVANNAH BROWN PLAYED IN EXHIBITION SINGLES MATCHES. LED BY THE SIX SENIORS, BROOKLYN BROWN, EMILY BENNINGFIELD, JAEDEN STEPHENS, KELSEY BYRD, CANZADA HARBISON, AND CARSEN INMAN PLUS TWO JUNIORS, PALMER LESSENBERRY AND ELLY MYERS, THE LADY SCOTTIES ARE A VETERAN GROUP WITH HIGH EXPECTATIONS. THIS YEAR SEVERAL OTHER YOUNG LADIES HAVE JOINED THE TEAM AND ARE GOING TO BE RELIED ON HEAVILY IN THE FUTURE AS WELL AS NOW.

FRESHMAN PLAYERS SAMANTHA STONE, MADDIE HATTON, AND SAVANNAH BROWN ALONG WITH 7TH GRADERS ELEANOR WOODIE, BRYNNA ADWELL, AND GERALDI CABRERA GIVE THE LADY SCOTTIES A BRIGHT FUTURE.