TERESA ANN ROERK

on 02/02/2017 |
Obituaries

TeresaAnnRoerk_thumb

Teresa Ann Roerk, 56, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  She was a daughter of the late John C. Thomas and Betty Ann Thomas.

She is survived by two daughters: Christine B. Rudenga and Jerrie England; three brothers: Terry “Charlie” Thomas and his wife Shelly, Ricky Thomas and wife Teresa, Michael Thomas and his wife Christy; one sister: Pam Key and her husband Dennis; four grandchildren: Justin Welsh, Faith England, Tayshaun Martin and Caleb Anorve; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and loving family and friends.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband David Roerk and two sisters: Loretta and Mary Sue Thomas.

Funeral will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 11:00 A.M. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home.

