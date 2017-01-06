Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TERESA DARLENE KINSLOW

on 01/06/2017 |
Obituaries

oi294626936_teresakinslowTeresa Darlene Kinslow, 54, of Glasgow, KY passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at University of Louisville Hospital.  The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and member of The Shepherd’s House in Glasgow where she formerly served as Sunday School teacher, children’s church teacher and church treasurer.  She was a daughter of Arthur E. Railey Jr. and Mary Ellen Jackson Railey, who survive.

She is survived by her husband:  Jimmy Kinslow, Glasgow, KY;

Her parents:  Art and Mary Railey, Scottsville, KY;

2 daughters:  Jennifer Nichole Kinslow and Rachael Brinkley, both of Glasgow, KY;

Her mother-in-law:  Lillie Kinslow, Scottsville, KY;

2 brothers:  Michael Railey and wife, Christine, Hendersonville, TN and Stacy Railey, Scottsville, KY;

1 granddaughter:  Taylor Brinkley;

1 nephew:  Jordan Railey and

4 half sisters:  Deborah Alexander, OK; Patricia Railey, TN; Joann Ricker, NC; Rose Railey, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law:  Albert Kinslow and 1 half brother:  Harvey Joseph Railey.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Wilson officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 5:00 p.m. Monday  at Goad Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Jamie Ray

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital