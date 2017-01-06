Teresa Darlene Kinslow, 54, of Glasgow, KY passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at University of Louisville Hospital. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and member of The Shepherd’s House in Glasgow where she formerly served as Sunday School teacher, children’s church teacher and church treasurer. She was a daughter of Arthur E. Railey Jr. and Mary Ellen Jackson Railey, who survive.

She is survived by her husband: Jimmy Kinslow, Glasgow, KY;

Her parents: Art and Mary Railey, Scottsville, KY;

2 daughters: Jennifer Nichole Kinslow and Rachael Brinkley, both of Glasgow, KY;

Her mother-in-law: Lillie Kinslow, Scottsville, KY;

2 brothers: Michael Railey and wife, Christine, Hendersonville, TN and Stacy Railey, Scottsville, KY;

1 granddaughter: Taylor Brinkley;

1 nephew: Jordan Railey and

4 half sisters: Deborah Alexander, OK; Patricia Railey, TN; Joann Ricker, NC; Rose Railey, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law: Albert Kinslow and 1 half brother: Harvey Joseph Railey.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Goad Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Wilson officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5:00 p.m. Monday at Goad Funeral Home.