TERESA GAY GLASS LEWIS (UPDATED)

on 07/24/2018 |

Teresa Gay Glass Lewis, age 55, of Glasgow, died Monday, July 13, 2018, at Signature Health Care, Glasgow. Born December 25, 1962, in Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late Joe Elvin Glass and Ida Catherine Oliver Wood. She was a caregiver and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include one daughter Krissy Parker, Glasgow; one son, Christopher Mosby, Glasgow; one brother, Timmy (Tabitha) Glass, Glasgow; six grandchildren, Kennedy Parker, Aiden Bryant, Karter Parker, Kye Mosby, Kane Mosby, and Knox Mosby; one sister in law, Nancy Glass; and one special niece, Angie Smith.

She was preceded in death besides her parents, by one brother, Elvin Glass and one sister, Kathy Ross.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 1:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Bro Mark Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the Shirley Baldock Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 3:00-8:00 PM and on Thursday, after 7:00 AM until time of services at 1:00.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Shirley Baldock Cemetery.