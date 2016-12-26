Teresa Grace Mizell 60 of Glasgow, KY died Monday, December 26, 2016 at the NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Born in Glasgow she was the daughter of the late Terry W. Huffman and Ruth Beard Huffman of Glasgow who survives, and the wife of the late Harold Mitchell Mizell. Mrs. Mizell was a secretary for the State Highway Department and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her mother survivors include 1 son Brian Mizell of Glasgow; 1 brother Michael Huffman and wife Paula of Glasgow; 2 nieces Amy Huffman Thomas and husband Corey of Glasgow, Christi Huffman Reece and husband Greg of Cave City, KY; great nieces and nephews Riley Thomas, Abbey Thomas and Conner Thomas along with several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her father and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter Bethany Grace Mizell.

Funeral services will be held 1PM Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 4PM until 8PM and on Wednesday until time for the service at the funeral home.