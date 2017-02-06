Teresa L. Polston, age 52, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017 at her residence in Glasgow, Kentucky.

She is survived by her son, Brandon Mark Polston of Burkesville, Kentucky, her brother, Gerald Polston of Albany, Kentucky, her sister Kristi Polston of Glasgow, Kentucky, one granddaughter, four nephews and seven nieces also survive.

Funeral Services for Ms. Teresa L. Polston will be conducted on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to help with Teresa’s final expenses, contributions may be taken or mailed to: Norris-New Funeral Home, P.O. Box 335, Burkesville, Kentucky. 42717

Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.