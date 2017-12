on 12/29/2017 |

Teresa Marie Chaney, 63, of Cave City, KY died Friday December 22, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born in Colorado Springs, CO she was the daughter of the late Thomas Henry and Frances Jean Cartwright Devlin and wife of the late Terry Chaney.

Survivors include a son Matt Fauls of Tumwater, WA, a sister Patricia Burness of OR and a brother Michael Devlin of TX.

Mrs. Chaney chose cremation and no services are scheduled at this time.