TERESA “WOODY” ANDERSON

on 03/14/2018 |

Teresa “Woody” Anderson, 59 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, March 13,2018 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Barren County native was a daughter of Renick Wood who survives and the late Dorthey Harman Wood and is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Savanna Anderson and a brother, Ronnie Dean Wood. She was a retired employee of the Medical Center food service and in the cleaning service at Moss Middle School.

Her survivors include her husband, Mike Anderson; a daughter Tondalea Halcomb(Bobby) ; a son, Michael Anderson(Linda); five grandchildren; five sisters, Sandra McCuiston, Kathy Littrell (Kenny), Donna Collins (Andrew), Janet Wood(Wade) and Tracy Wood; three brothers, Darrell Wood, Stevie Wood, Jimmy Wood; many nieces and nephews; three aunts, Odell Grinstead, Fannie Wood, Margie Grinstead; one uncle, Aubrey Harman; several cousins

Funeral service 12 noon Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. – 12 noon Satruday at the funeral home.

