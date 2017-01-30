Teresa Wooten Gibson 54 of Edmonton, KY died Monday, January 30, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. Born in Glasgow she was the daughter of the late Johnny and Sally Neal Wooten. Ms. Gibson was a former nurse at T. J. Samson Hospital and the Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Survivors include her son Jonathan Harper (Ann) of Glasgow; 2 brothers Anthony Wooten (Paulette) of Glasgow and Joseph Wooten (Donna) of Temple Hill, KY and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00pm Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00am until time for the service.