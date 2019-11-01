on 01/11/2019 |

Terrance Michael “Fat Boy” Vance, age 54 of Cave City passed away Friday, January 11, 2019 at his home. He was a native of Indiana and he was a Christian. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Vance and Wanda Whitaker Abston; one sister, Chasity Abston; his paternal grandmother, Ruth Vance and his step-father, Claude Abston Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Vance of Cave City; three sons, Donnie Wayne Brown (Wendy), of Edmonton, Jeffrey Allen Bentley (Chrissy) of Northtown and Randall Adam Bentley (Mindy) of Cub Run; twelve grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five brothers, Melvin Vance (Erica), Earl Vance (Pam), Jerry Vance (Bonnie) all of Glasgow, Claude Abston Jr. (Susan) of Knoxville Tn., Chris Vance of Park City; two sisters, Jamie Jackson (Chester) of Scottsville and Kathy Brannum (Tim) of Byrdstown, Tn.; Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be held at Winn Funeral Home January 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on January 13, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Monday.