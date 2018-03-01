Logo


Terri Lee Eldred Vibbert

on 01/03/2018

Terri Lee Eldred Vibbert, age 58, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, Jan 2, 2018, at her residence.  Born Dec 12, 1959 in Tompkinsville, she was a daughter of the late Kenny and Roberta Miller Eldred. She was the wife of Keith Vibbert, who survives.  She worked as a CNA at Signature Healthcare in Glasgow.

Survivors other than her husband include one daughter, Crystal Fields, Summer Shade; one son Jeremy Vibbert, Summer Shade; one brother, Greg Eldred, Alabama; and one grandchild, Austin Fields.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Skaggs Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 5, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. and on Saturday, January 6, 2018, after 8:00 a.m. until time of services at noon.

