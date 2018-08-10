Logo


TERRY A FREEMAN, SR

on 10/08/2018 |

Terry A. Freeman, Sr., 60 of Smiths Grove died Saturday, October 6, 2018 in Louisville

The Logan County native was a son of the late Warren G and Elsie Edith Creek Freeman and is preceded in death by a brother, Teddy Freeman.  He was a member of Faith Assembly of God, served in the U S Army and loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends.

His survivors are his wife Karen Adcock Freeman, four daughters, Tiffany Hughes (Mikey), Gabby Proctor (Buddy), Susie Freeman and Sara Zerla; five sons, Terry Freeman, Jr., David Freeman, Nathan Freeman(Ashton), Vic Moody and Dalton Freeman; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; three sisters, Pat Haley, Shelia Anderson (Allen), Terri Diane Stamps; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Hays Cemetery with Military Honors.  Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

