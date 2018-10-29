Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TERRY D. ELMORE

on 10/29/2018 |

Terry D. Elmore, 54 of Bowling Green died Sunday, October 28, 2018 at his residence.
The Warren County native was preceded in death by his son Jonathan Wayne Elmore. He was a member of Wingfield Baptist Church.

His survivors include his wife, Donna Whitaker Elmore; two sons, Jeremy Elmore (Grace) and Chris Elmore (Laura); two grandchildren, Kahlen and Blake Ballard; his father, Willie Elmore and his mother, Patsy Wilson Graham; two sisters, Tammy Duncan (Walter) and Sharon Grey (Tim); two brothers, James Elmore and Jeff Graham; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Wingfield Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for funeral service

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TERRY D. ELMORE”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
41°
Clear
Clear
Monday 10/29 0%
High 65° / Low 41°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 10/30 0%
High 71° / Low 59°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 10/31 60%
High 73° / Low 59°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.