on 10/29/2018 |

Terry D. Elmore, 54 of Bowling Green died Sunday, October 28, 2018 at his residence.

The Warren County native was preceded in death by his son Jonathan Wayne Elmore. He was a member of Wingfield Baptist Church.

His survivors include his wife, Donna Whitaker Elmore; two sons, Jeremy Elmore (Grace) and Chris Elmore (Laura); two grandchildren, Kahlen and Blake Ballard; his father, Willie Elmore and his mother, Patsy Wilson Graham; two sisters, Tammy Duncan (Walter) and Sharon Grey (Tim); two brothers, James Elmore and Jeff Graham; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Wingfield Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hardy & Son Funeral Home for funeral service