Terry Dee Embry

on 02/25/2018 |

Terry Dee Embry, age 65, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away Friday, February 23, 2018, at Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. He was a drywall hanger, finisher and painter. He was owner of Deep Water Pay Lake in Bonnieville.

He was the son of the late Claudie Embry and the late Rosetta Frye Embry.

He is survived by his wife, Lannie Embry; two daughters, Sarah Browning and husband Michael Higdon, Bonnieville, KY, Jessica Fish and husband Lewis, Munfordville, KY; two sons, Terry Greenwell and wife Janet, Louisville, KY, Mark Browning and wife Isreal Arms, Linwood, KY; 7 grandchildren, Noah & Halee Greenwell, Paeyton Browning, Aidan West, Aubree Browning, Kaleigh & Dalton Fish. He was preceded in death by a sister Evette Embry and nephew, William Sallee.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Sunday, February 25, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Monday, February 26, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, February 26, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Earl Sanders officiating. Interment will be at Gaddie Cemetery, Bonnieville, KY.

