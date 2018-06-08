Logo


Terry Lane Riddle

on 08/06/2018 |

Terry Lane Riddle of Magnolia passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 at his daughters home. He was the son of the late Lloyd Riddle and Etna Estes Milby of Edmonton who survives. Mr. Riddle was a US Army Veteran and of the Baptist Faith.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Hall Riddle of Magnolia. Three children Jeremy Dwitt (Christa) of Clarksville, Tennessee. Melissa Harper (Scotty) of Cave City. Kristy (Bradley) Wilson of Edmonton. Seven Grandchildren Kaitlyn, Shelby, Alayna, Jordan, Gracie, Dylan, and Payton. Two Brothers Noel C. Riddle  (Charlene) of Memphis, Tennessee,  Anthony Milby (Rhonda) of Edmonton, and Freda Jeffries (Billy) of Greensburg.

Besides his father, He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ellis and Emma Estes.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral home in Edmonton with burial in the Jessee Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday until time for the services at the Funeral Home.

