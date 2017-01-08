Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TERRY N. MANLEY

on 08/01/2017 |

Terry N. Manley, 59 of Bowling Green died Monday, July 31, 2017 at his residence.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Kenneth and Doris Lewis Manley and is preceded in death by a brother Rickey Manley. He was a machinist for TAF Fastners and attended Hillvue Heights Church.

His survivors include his wife, Teresa Manley; one daughter, Jessica Manley; one son, Tristen Carter; a godchild, Allie Sims; one aunt, Helen Nichols, one uncle, Buddy Lewis; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Funeral service 12 noon Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TERRY N. MANLEY”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

MITCHELL BURRIS
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
68°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 08/02 40%
High 86° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Thursday 08/03 10%
High 88° / Low 68°
Clear
Thunderstorm
Friday 08/04 80%
High 81° / Low 58°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.