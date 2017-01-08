on 08/01/2017 |

Terry N. Manley, 59 of Bowling Green died Monday, July 31, 2017 at his residence.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Kenneth and Doris Lewis Manley and is preceded in death by a brother Rickey Manley. He was a machinist for TAF Fastners and attended Hillvue Heights Church.

His survivors include his wife, Teresa Manley; one daughter, Jessica Manley; one son, Tristen Carter; a godchild, Allie Sims; one aunt, Helen Nichols, one uncle, Buddy Lewis; several nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Funeral service 12 noon Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.