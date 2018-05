on 05/01/2018 |

Terry Nickerson age 64 of Edmonton passed away Monday, April 30, 2018 at his home. He was the son of the late Wallace and Mary Edwards Nickerson. He is survived by his sister Teresa Rock of Edmonton.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Sharon Nickerson Glass.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Foundation Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM Thursday until service time.