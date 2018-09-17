Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TERRY RANDALL ROSS

on 09/17/2018 |

Terry Randall Ross, 70 of Bowling Green passed peacefully with family by his side at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.

The Dayton, Ohio native was a son of the late Ernest A. and Shirley M. Combs Ross. He was a General Motors employee, a friend of Bill W’s, a member of the Husky Musky Fisherman club and he had a passion for rescue animals, riding his Harley and hot rod vehicles.

His survivors are his wife Roxanna “Roxie” Ross; his son, Randy Ross; two grandchildren, Cora Marie Ross and Alexandria Ross; one sister, Cheryl A. Ross; one niece, Cherilyn Hartshorn; two step children, Shelly Winkler and Matthew Sowder.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Southern Kentucky

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TERRY RANDALL ROSS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

The employees of Federal Mogul

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
72°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 09/17 30%
High 81° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Tuesday 09/18 10%
High 88° / Low 66°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 09/19 10%
High 88° / Low 66°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.