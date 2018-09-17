on 09/17/2018 |

Terry Randall Ross, 70 of Bowling Green passed peacefully with family by his side at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.

The Dayton, Ohio native was a son of the late Ernest A. and Shirley M. Combs Ross. He was a General Motors employee, a friend of Bill W’s, a member of the Husky Musky Fisherman club and he had a passion for rescue animals, riding his Harley and hot rod vehicles.

His survivors are his wife Roxanna “Roxie” Ross; his son, Randy Ross; two grandchildren, Cora Marie Ross and Alexandria Ross; one sister, Cheryl A. Ross; one niece, Cherilyn Hartshorn; two step children, Shelly Winkler and Matthew Sowder.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Southern Kentucky