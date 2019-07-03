on 03/07/2019 |

Terry Ray Massey, age 70, of Wingfield, departed this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on July 17, 1948 to the late Porter J. and Willodean Potter Massey. He was married to his best friend and help mate, Kathy Massey, who survives.

Ray was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Vietnam era. He retired as a injection molder from Saturn, and also worked as a diesel mechanic and farmer. Ray was a member and deacon at Pleasant Grove (Miller Hill) Missionary Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Jamie Massey (Richard Coomer) of Louisville; one daughter, Sondra Massey (Martin Hickey) of Memphis, TN; six grandchildren, Jessica Lindsey, Morgan Lindsey (Kayla), Richard Martin, Faith Martin, John Michael Mills and Samantha Massey; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Steve Massey, Ronnie Massey (Melita) and Dale Massey (Melissa) and his mother-in-law, Flossie Logsdon.

Burial will be in Pleasant Grove (Miller Hill) Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205.

VISITATION

4 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 until the time of the funeral service

Pleasant Grove (Miller Hill) Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019

Pleasant Grove (Miller Hill) Missionary Baptist Church