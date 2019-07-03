Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

TERRY RAY MASSEY

on 03/07/2019 |

Terry Ray Massey, age 70, of Wingfield, departed this life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Bowling Green.  The Edmonson County native was born on July 17, 1948 to the late Porter J. and Willodean Potter Massey.  He was married to his best friend and help mate, Kathy Massey, who survives. 

Ray was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Vietnam era.  He retired as a injection molder from Saturn, and also worked as a diesel mechanic and farmer. Ray was a member and deacon at Pleasant Grove (Miller Hill) Missionary Baptist Church. 

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Jamie Massey (Richard Coomer) of Louisville; one daughter, Sondra Massey (Martin Hickey) of Memphis, TN; six grandchildren, Jessica Lindsey, Morgan Lindsey (Kayla), Richard Martin, Faith Martin, John Michael Mills and Samantha Massey; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Steve Massey, Ronnie Massey (Melita) and Dale Massey (Melissa) and his mother-in-law, Flossie Logsdon. 

Burial will be in Pleasant Grove (Miller Hill) Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to:  Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205. 

VISITATION

4 pm, Friday, March 8, 2019 until the time of the funeral service

Pleasant Grove (Miller Hill) Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL  SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019

Pleasant Grove (Miller Hill) Missionary Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “TERRY RAY MASSEY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BARREN COUNTY TROJANETTS BASKETBALL TEAM


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
42°
Overcast
Rain
Thursday 03/07 90%
High 43° / Low 35°
Rain
Rain
Friday 03/08 90%
High 47° / Low 42°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Saturday 03/09 100%
High 63° / Low 47°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.