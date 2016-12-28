Terry W. Reid, 63 of Alvaton died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at his residence.

The Cullman, AL native was a son of the late Wallace Reid and Clarene Hulsey Reid who survives. He is preceded in death by two sisters. Terry was an electrician for General Motors.

His survivors include his wife Carolyn Jones Reid; five step children, Holly Asbridge, Sarah Klodt, Kimberly Hunstad, B.J. Hunstad and Andrew Hunstad; 17 step grandchildren; one sister, Beverly Pullin; one brother Jerry Reid; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 2-4 p.m.. Cremation will follow the service.