on 03/28/2018 |

Terry Wayne Monday, 65, of Jackson, TN, passed away at Laurelwood Healthcare in Jackson on March 27, 2018. He was a U. S. Army veteran, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Harold Monday, and a brother, Roy Donald Monday.

Survivors include his mother Lizzie Lou Short Houchens of Glasgow; two sisters: Janet Monday O’Brien and husband Pat O’Brien of Glasgow, and Judy Katherine Reverter and husband George of Florida; three brothers: Eddie Monday and wife Linda of North Carolina, Ron Monday and wife Carol of Georgia, and Paul Monday and wife Francis of Florida; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.