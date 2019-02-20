Logo


TEX LEE LAWSON

on 02/20/2019

Tex Lee Lawson age 63 of Edmonton passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his home.   Born in Prestonsburg, Kentucky he was the son of the late Eugene Lawson and Julia Boyd Lawson of Edmonton who survives.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM  Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Kidd, Hall and Lawson Cemetery near Edmonton.   Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time Friday at the funeral home.

Besides his mother he is survived by his wife Drema Kidd Lawson of Edmonton.   One son Joshua Raylee Lawon of Edmonton.   Three brothers;  Rex and Kellard Lawson of Edmonton.  Dale Lawson of Tram, Kentucky.    One sister Sandra Kidd of Glasgow.

