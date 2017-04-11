The 26th annual Kiwanis Academic Bowl is scheduled for April 11th at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. This annual event aids in fundraising efforts for the academic teams of Glasgow and Barren County high and middle schools with all proceeds shared amongst these teams. The academic team coaches, Ken Cook and Todd Garrison of BCHS and GHS respectively, will run the academic bowl.

Teams are recruited from the community to compete in an academic bowl format similar to the one followed by the school teams in their competitions.

The Academic Bowl is broadcast over WCLU radio and telecast on EPB Cable 6.

We currently have 9 teams signed up to play